Woman Says Sacramento Dentist Fatally Struck Her Dog with Baton

SACRAMENTO -- A dog owner says a man hit her chihuahua over the head with a baton Tuesday morning, ultimately killing the pet.

Chelsea Hall says she would always walk her two dogs, Peanut and Milo, to the end of her block on Larkin Way.

"I carry Milo, generally, all the way to the corner and he’s always on a leash, he’s never not," Hall said.

Peanut is often the more vocal of the two dogs. So that morning he started barking at a man walking his black Labrador retriever.

But soon the man walked his 70-pound dog toward Hall and her pets with a baton in hand. Hall started to pull Peanut’s leash tighter and was trying to call her 8-year-old chihuahua, Milo, toward her.

"And he gets really close and I’m looking at him like, 'Stop. What are you doing?'" Hall said. "I didn’t say anything, no words between us had been exchanged at all."

Before Hall could pick Milo up, the chihuahua went over and sniffed the Lab's nose, Hall claiming both dogs were calm. But the man used his baton to hit Milo in the head.

"Milo collapsed. I was screaming, and screaming, and screaming," Hall said.

Hall says the man ducked into a side entrance to a nearby dentist office. In tears, Hall soon focused on Milo.

"But I looked back and he’s just still not moving," Hall recalled.

Milo did not survive. Hall told FOX40 she later found out the man was the dentist who practices in that office. She says the man only apologized to her when she visited the office. FOX40 has chosen not to name him because he has not been charged with any crime.

Hall says animal control is now handling the case and conducting an autopsy on Milo.

Meanwhile, the dentist released a statement to FOX40, saying in part, "What they’re saying happened was a 'gross mischaracterization' of what happened that day."

Hall says she’s now traumatized and may not be able to walk Peanut again in her own neighborhood without fear.

"I have a lot of anger, a lot of anxiety, a lot of fear. I’m scared of that man," Hall said.