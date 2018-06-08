Darren is out in Auburn getting a preview of the Auburn River Festival set to take place Saturday, June 9. The festival will celebrate the American River on the site of the largest river restoration project in the history of the USA. The Auburn River Festival will be a free community event that will promote and raise awareness about issues crucial to the survival of the American River. We will be celebrating the free flowing American River at the site of the decommissioned Auburn Dam. There will be a historic first ever release of water from dams high in the mountains specifically for this event.
Auburn River Festival
-
New Thrift Store’s Proceeds will Go Toward Helping Those Affected by Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking
-
Teen Missing Along Placer County Trail Found
-
Broken Water Main Closes Lanes Along Folsom Auburn Road
-
Man Jumps in River, Drowns in an Attempt to Flee from Police
-
Bear River High School Dedicates Baseball Field to Student Killed in 2016 Crash
-
-
CHP, Truckee Fire Rescuers Recognized for Daring Rescue
-
Kayaker Rescued by DART Crews Training Along American River
-
125th Portuguese Festa
-
Your Weekend, May 17
-
Identity Unknown of Dead Woman Pulled from Mokelumne River
-
-
Unsafe Levels of E. Coli Detected in Lower American River Yet Again
-
Nonprofit Buys Underused Auburn Park to Build Senior Housing
-
Darren’s Rafting Adventures