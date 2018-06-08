Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darren is out in Auburn getting a preview of the Auburn River Festival set to take place Saturday, June 9. The festival will celebrate the American River on the site of the largest river restoration project in the history of the USA. The Auburn River Festival will be a free community event that will promote and raise awareness about issues crucial to the survival of the American River. We will be celebrating the free flowing American River at the site of the decommissioned Auburn Dam. There will be a historic first ever release of water from dams high in the mountains specifically for this event.