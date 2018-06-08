Exotic Cars and a ‘Need for Speed’ in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Have you ever wanted to get behind the wheel of an exotic car? Well, now you have the chance to do just that in Stockton.

Calispeed Motorsports is bringing rare vehicles to the San Joaquin county fairgrounds, just in times for Father’s Day.

FOX40’s Pedro Rivera put the pedal to the metal to give us a preview of the choices.

Being able to ride shotgun in a Lamborghini Superleggera isn’t that far, just a quick ride to the San Joaquin County fairgrounds.

“For a lot of people, this is their dream to ride a Ferrari, a Lamborghini so when they do it, they are so happy," said driving instructor, Maurico Martinez.

Calispeed Motorsports made a red Ferrari F430, Lamborghini Gallardo and the Superleggera available.

For FOX40’s Pedro Rivera, the passenger seat was fun, but he decided it was time for him to get in the driver’s seat because he’s had a ‘need for speed.'

“Take the turn more, the car will handle; don`t worry it`ll handle for you,” said Martinez.

Rivera was a bit nervous to push the limits of a $300,000 car.

Calispeed Motorsports’ rep, Phil Bellante says this is the perfect gift for Father’s Day or to a recent graduate.

"So, it’s just something different, it’s not cologne, it’s not a golf outing or something like that; it’s something unique and different," said Bellante.

And rare, there are only 150 of them in the world...but Rivera’s favorite part about the entire track, there was no speed limit, it’s about having fun and driving fast.

The folks at Calispeed are running a special, just for Father's Day weekend, you can take one of the exotic vehicles on a six-lap drive for just $97.