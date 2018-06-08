Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Rafting Expedition to Support Veterans

Posted 12:04 PM, June 8, 2018, by , Updated at 12:03PM, June 8, 2018

Paul is in the studio with Michael Juarez (Owner of Action Whitewater Adventures), Tracy Divita (President of Operation Good To Go), and Max Kinlaw (Retired Vet/River Rafting Guide) getting the details on the upcoming Mokelumne River Rafting Adventure to support veterans.