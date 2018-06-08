Rafting Expedition to Support Veterans

Paul is in the studio with Michael Juarez (Owner of Action Whitewater Adventures), Tracy Divita (President of Operation Good To Go), and Max Kinlaw (Retired Vet/River Rafting Guide) getting the details on the upcoming Mokelumne River Rafting Adventure to support veterans.
