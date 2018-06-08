Stanislaus County Still Counting Ballots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- Three days have passed since election night, and for many counties the counting is far from over. FOX40 spoke with Stanislaus County election officials about how long it could take until results become official.

Thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Stanislaus County after Tuesday’s election and with an uptick in voting by mail and plenty of candidates on the ballot making it, what they call a two-card ballot, the county’s clerk-recorder says it makes a perfect storm.

With anywhere from 38-40,000 ballots still left to be counted in Stanislaus County, you can bet the voting machine will be running for several more days; but first, thousands of mail-in ballots still need to be scanned and separated

“This election seems to be stepped up, seems to be a lot more activity and I think the reason for that activity has to do with the fact that this is a two-card ballot,” said Stanislaus County Clerk-Recorder, Lee Lundrigan.

Lundrigan, who has been the clerk-recorder with Stanislaus County since 2002, says this is the first two-card ballot in Stanislaus County since 2006. This, combined with a continued rise of mail-in votes, has created what Lundrigan calls a perfect storm.

“The challenge is to make sure that we are accurate and that the people can trust the vote, they can trust that their vote counts, they trust that their vote comes in at a timely manner and we are working it as smoothly and as efficiently and as quickly as we can,” said Lundrigan.

Lundrigan says ballots submitted by mail have to be flattened before they can run through the machine, adding more delays because legislation allows 8 days after the election to sign the mail-in envelope if there was an issue and ballots can come in through mail as late as Friday.

Lundrigan says “it does extend the canvas of the election.”

FOX 40 asked, ‘so election day becomes election month?’ to which Lundrigan replied, “that’s right.”

One race affected by this is the sheriff’s race, with around 2,700 votes separating the two candidates to fill sheriff Adam Christianson’s seat. With another election looming in a few months, Lundrigan hopes it will be a one card ballot like usual because she knows the number of mail in votes will continue to rise.

“The sooner you can get those votes by mails to us, the more we can work with them in advance of election day because when we are working them all, and what I mean by that is preparing for them to be counted after election day, it’s just a larger commitment and a larger time period,” said Lundrigan.

The county plans to release updated totals Friday night before beginning to work on the remaining ballots next week. Results do not have to be made official until July 5th.