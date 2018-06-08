Suspected East Area Rapist’s Estranged Wife Releases a Statement

SACRAMENTO — The estranged wife of the suspected East Area Rapist has spoken out for the first time since the arrest of 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo.

Sharon Huddle, who has been cooperating with investigators, requested a statement be released on her behalf through the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

“My thoughts and prayers are for the victims and their families. The press has relentlessly pursued interviews of me. I will not be giving any interviews for the foreseeable future. I ask the press to please respect my privacy and that of my children.”

DeAngelo and Huddle married in Placer County on November 10, 1973.