Train Derailment in Davis Halts Capitol Corridor Travel

DAVIS -- A train derailment in Davis has halted Friday morning Capitol Corridor travel at the Amtrak station.

An autorack rail car of an eastbound Union Pacific Train derailed around 4 a.m. along the Martinez Subdivision.

The Capitol Corridor is bypassing the depot and stopping in Sacramento.

Passengers who usually use Capitol Corridor Service are asked to find an alternate route.

Capitol Corridor is working with bus vendors to provide an alternate route later this morning.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.

UPDATE: A @CapitolCorridor train just stopped at the #Davis depot to pick up passengers heading to the Bay Area. It’s still unclear if other @Amtrak_CA trains are able to stop here right now. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/v9rBrnOQpZ — Olivia DeGennaro (@OliviaDeGennaro) June 8, 2018

There is currently no Capitol Corridor Service to or from Davis station, due to a freight train derailment. — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) June 8, 2018