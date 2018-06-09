Authorities Searching for Tool Thieves in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is hoping surveillance photos will help them catch two tool thieves spotted at a Days Inn Hotel.

Around 2 a.m. on May 25, the men broke into auto tool boxes stealing thousands of dollars in items.

Authorities believe the pair used a master key to unlock the tool boxes.

The suspects were driving a Jeep Cherokee that may have paper plates and an Uber sticker in the rear window.

One man is described as Hispanic or Indian with a “leprechaun-style” beard. The second man is described as Hispanic or Asian with a thin body type.

Investigators say the Days Inn owner also reported a similar crime at his hotel in Tracy.

If you have any information on these robberies, call 209-468-4400.