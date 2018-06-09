Dad Week at FOX40!

Alright, we celebrated our moms last month — now, its time to give dad the credit he deserves.

Leading up to Father’s Day, from June 11-June 15, FOX40 will be honoring dads from across the area.

Here’s a look at some of the things we’ll be focusing on this week on the morning show.

Five Father’s Day Gifts You Should Never Give Dad

Dadbod Apparel

Father’s Day Specials at Cabernet Nail Salon

Home Depot Must-Haves for our Handyman Dads

All week long we’ll be sharing some of our photos with our dads but we want to celebrate and honor your dads too! Send us your favorite photo of your dad and you could be featured on the morning show! — Make sure you include details including names of the people in the photo and where you’re from.

Email photos to morning@fox40.com or submit them below.

Happy Father’s Day!