3 Hospitalized after Shooting in Stanislaus County Town

GRAYSON — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports three people were injured in a shooting in Grayson.

Deputies were investigating the shooting Sunday night on Minnie and Wilson streets.

“We were watching TV and it sounded like a high power weapon, ‘pow pow pow pow pow,'” neighbor Richard Gardner said. “It sounded like a bunch of shots.”

Gardner says he came outside to see what had happened.

All three victims were taken to Modesto hospitals. Two were said to have minor injuries while the third was critically wounded.

Monday morning, the crime scene tape was taken down but bullet holes remained in cars and fences, along with a blood-stained driveway.

“[The neighborhood] used to be a lot worse, a lot worse but it has gotten better. This hasn’t happened in a long time, a shooting like this,” Gardner said.

The sheriff’s department does not have any details regarding a suspect or suspects.

