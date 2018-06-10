Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Actor Jackson Odell Dead at 20; Coroner Investigating Cause

Posted 7:12 PM, June 10, 2018, by , Updated at 07:11PM, June 10, 2018

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 16: Songwriter Jackson Odell attends the premiere of Roadside Attractions' "Forever My Girl" at The London West Hollywood on January 16, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner is investigating the death of actor Jackson Odell.

Lt. Rudy Molano said Sunday that the 20-year-old was found unresponsive Friday at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Tarzana.

Odell was in the 2011 film “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer” and had a recurring role in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs” as Ari Caldwell. He also appeared in episodes of “Modern Family” and “Arrested Development.”

Odell was also a singer-songwriter who had several songwriting credits on the soundtrack of the film “Forever My Girl,” which came out earlier this year.

Molano said an autopsy should be completed within the next couple days.