Actor Vince Vaughn Arrested for DUI

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Vaughn was stopped at a DUI checkpoint outside of Los Angeles between Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach around 12:30 a.m., according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

The “Dodgeball” actor was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and for resisting, delaying or obstructing officers, Sgt. Matt Sabosky said.

An unidentified male passenger traveling with Vaughn was also arrested on charges of obstructing officers and public intoxication, Sabosky said. Additional details on the passenger were not immediately available.

Regarding the charge of resisting officers, Sgt. Tim Zins, another spokesman for the Manhattan Beach Police Department, offered clarification later Sunday. He said Vaughn wasn’t “fighting with officers, but more of delaying the investigation.”

“There was no officer use of force or anything like that,” Zins said.

Both men were taken to the Manhattan Beach Jail, and later left. Details about Vaughn’s bail weren’t available Sunday morning.

Representatives for Vaughn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.