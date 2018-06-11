Deputies in Riverbank Identify Hit-and-Run Suspect

RIVERBANK — Deputies say they have identified a hit-and-run suspect out of Riverbank.

A woman left a collision Saturday around 8:30 p.m. at Atchinson and 7th streets.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports the crash caused injuries but did not provide any details.

The driver was in a red Dodge Charger that now has damage to the front of the right side.

Police did not say if the suspect was arrested.

Anyone with more information about the collision is asked to call Deputy Gingerich at 209-596-0996 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.