Investigators Search Rural Yolo County for Bodies of Missing Teens

YOLO COUNTY -- Could a dusty, country two track lead police to the bodies of missing Woodland students Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios?

"One of the suspects was really familiar with that area," said nearby neighbor Rebecca Hutchins.

Four suspects are now facing murder charges for both teenagers.

Jonathan Froste was in court Monday for the first time. He and his brother, David, who was arrested months ago on separate charges, are reportedly from Knights Landing.

A third suspect in the murder cases, Chandale Shannon, was in court Monday as well. The fourth suspect, Jesus Campos, faced a judge in juvenile court because he was a minor in the fall of 2016 when Moore and Rios went missing.

Police believe Moore was slain because he stole some marijuana and Rios was killed because he introduced them all to each other.

As of Monday evening, the bodies of the two teenagers haven’t been recovered.

“They brought in a digger, a backhoe," Hutchins told FOX40.

Hutchins says over the weekend crime scene investigators descended on the area and began scouring the west bank along a stretch of the Sacramento River.

"I’m a mother to a teenage son. I can't even imagine that," Hutchins said. "But more so it’s a little bit irritating because early on in the investigation I did call the FBI and tell them to look out there."

She told FOX40 this is the first serious police search of the area to date. Police have set up tents, are well supplied and even brought in port-a-potties for what looked to be an extended operation.