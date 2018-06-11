Modesto Group Puts $60,000 Toward New Playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Graceada Park in Modesto is home to summer concerts and other events, and now, thanks to a local group, is home to a brand new playground.

The previous play area was destroyed by arson in August 2015 and, until Leadership Modesto stepped in, was a void in the park.

The group raised $84,000 during their fundraising efforts over the past four months, with $60,000 going toward the new play area. They decided on the park project in February and this weekend installed the playset, which also meets Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements. Other things, like an Omni spinner, were added that hadn’t been there before.

Bringing the play area back to a park that is a central part of Modesto was the most important thing for the Leadership group.

"It warms my heart," said Kirstie Boyett, the project coordinator for Leadership Modesto. "My kids grew up playing here and I love it. It was a lot of work but it was such a team building experience and everyone really enjoyed it."

Boyett said the rest of the money raised is going toward a comfort dog for Stanislaus County.

The official unveiling with the City of Modesto started at 6:30 p.m., though plenty of kids were out all afternoon testing out the new playground.