Overturned Big Rig Causes Deadly Chain Reaction Crash near Tracy

Posted 5:35 AM, June 11, 2018, by , Updated at 05:59AM, June 11, 2018

TRACY — One person was killed and several others were hospitalized early Monday in a chain reaction crash along Interstate 5, just north of Highway 205, near Tracy.

It started after a big rig tipped over. The reason for the crash was not immediately clear.

The overturned truck caused several other accidents. The person who died was described only as a woman.

One of the trucks was a meat truck. Crews had to remove its cargo before turning it upright.

This is a developing story.