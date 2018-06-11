Suspect at Large after Shooting Occupied Dixon Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON -- Police say someone armed with a rifle shot at a Dixon home early Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., the suspect fired several rounds into the occupied home on Mckenzie Drive near Pembroke Way, according to the Dixon Police Department.

No one inside the house was injured.

"We don’t need guys like that running around," neighbor Joseph Bock said.

Bock described the neighborhood as safe, and typically quiet.

Neighbor Tyrone Nelson's home surveillance system caught the shooting on camera. Investigators released stills from the video. It shows the gunman on foot and on the move as he was firing.

"He ran, he took off running," Nelson said. "He had shorts on and a hoodie."

Police are hopeful the video will yield enough evidence to find the shooter. Though stills were released, the video itself was not made available to the public.

No one inside the home was injured, but shattered a window and bullet holes show the gunman fired several times.

The police department says the shooting was not a random act.

Investigators hope surveillance systems in the area captured a clearer picture of the suspect but have asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Sgt. Mike Tegeler at 707-678-7070.