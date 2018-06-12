Burglar Helped Himself to Snacks, Homeowner’s Clothes: Police

BERKELEY — Police in Berkeley say a suspected burglar helped himself to Doritos and had a shower before the homeowner came home.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Nao Hamada Myers on Friday evening.

According to investigators, the homeowner came home to find an empty bag of chips and a used drinking glass. The man checked his master bedroom, where police say he found Myers “all wet” with his dirty clothes in the hamper.

The man then went outside to call the police.

When officers arrived, investigators say Myers was still in the master bedroom — though he was dressed in the homeowner’s clothes.

Myers was arrested on suspicion of burglary and violating his probation.