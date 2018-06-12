“Full Circle” Documentary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Northern California Filmmakers Coalition(NCFC) is a non-profit film organization located in the Sacramento, California. Our mission is to encourage individuals in filmmaking and/or film-related areas through education by providing hands-on experience and participation in filmmaking projects. Our goal is to add value to lives and promote professionalism in the film and television industry. Established in 2012, NCFC provides opportunities for aspiring members of the performing arts community to acquire life-changing experiences, knowledge, abilities, skills; and to fully participate in the filmmaking process. Our professional team of cinematographers, lighting experts and producers work rigorously to showcase stories that are meaningful to viewers and relative to today.Full Circle - Film ShootJune 213pmMiners Leap Winery, Clarksburg(916) 502-7068