Sometimes dating can get complicated - relationship expert Joey Garcia is in the studio with Simone to discuss the "disappearing act" and what it says about the person.
How to Deal with the ‘Disappearing Act’
-
Dallas Woman Says She Killed Husband Because He Beat the Cat
-
Dog Helps Missing 2-Year-Old Survive for Nearly Two Days In The Woods
-
Toddler Found Trapped Inside Prize Machine after Disappearing at Birthday Party
-
Sex Offender Who Escaped Police after RV Pursuit Found Hiding in Railcar
-
Kings Legend Jerry Reynolds Announces His Retirement
-
-
Ballot Measures Could Send Funds to Lake Tahoe
-
Echo Fest Mega Tribute Festival
-
Poll: Would You Vote In Favor of Rent Control?
-
Suspect Pleads Guilty in Jadianna Larsen Murder Case
-
Father of Child in ‘Spiderman’ Rescue was Playing Pokemon Go
-
-
‘Spiderman’ Granted French Citizenship after Rescuing Child from Paris Balcony
-
Save Youth Football Act Pulled by Sacramento Assemblyman
-
Deputy Used Work Computer to Look Up Information on Teen He Groped, Prosecutors Say