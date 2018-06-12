Multiple Bear Sightings Reported in Sonora Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SONORA -- The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is cautioning residents of Sonora to be aware that bears have been active in the area this week.

A mother and cub visited the Star Mobile Estates along Jamestown Road Monday evening. The same pair was seen later that evening behind some homes just north of the mobile home community. Another sighting was reported off Robinwood Lane Tuesday night.

Neighbors tell FOX40, bear sightings are rare in Sonora.

"This is the first time I've ever seen something like this," said Rod Snyder, who saw the bears in front of his home Monday. "I've been here since 2001."

"Shocking and adorable" is how eyewitness Brenda Grilli described the experience of seeing the mother bear and cub in her neighborhood.

The bears have been seen resting, wandering, climbing trees, looking for food in garbage cans and bird feeders, even rolling around in a grassy field.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office and California Department of Fish and Wildlife have been responding to the bear sightings, working to shoo the bears away from homes and back into the wild. They advise residents of the area to bring pets in at night and avoid leaving sources of food outdoors.

In addition to keeping a safe distance from the bears, they also advise residents to use loud noises or whistles to scare the bears away from homes.

The mother and cub appear to be light cinnamon colored and not aggressive.