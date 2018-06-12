Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

One Person Injured in Sacramento Apartment Complex Fire

Posted 10:46 PM, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:41PM, June 12, 2018

SACRAMENTO — One person was hospitalized Tuesday after a fire spread through a Pocket area apartment complex.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to a first-floor apartment fire in an eight-unit Riverside Boulevard complex. The fire department reports the flames spread upstairs.

Paramedics transported one person with unknown injuries to a local hospital. Everyone else in the complex was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the fire department.

