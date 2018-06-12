Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Redefining the Dadbod with Dadbod Apparel

Posted 11:18 AM, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:54AM, June 12, 2018

Simone is in the studio chatting with Anthony and Katherine Coussa about their mission to redefine the "dadbod" through their Dadbod Apparel. You can purchase Dadbod Apparel in Auburn on Saturday June 16 at their pop-up shop at the Knee Deep Brewing Company. Online, FOX40 viewers can use the code "fox40"  for a discount.