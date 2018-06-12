Redefining the Dadbod with Dadbod Apparel

Simone is in the studio chatting with Anthony and Katherine Coussa about their mission to redefine the "dadbod" through their Dadbod Apparel. You can purchase Dadbod Apparel in Auburn on Saturday June 16 at their pop-up shop at the Knee Deep Brewing Company. Online, FOX40 viewers can use the code "fox40" for a discount.
