‘Three Californias’ Measure Will Be on November Ballot

SACRAMENTO — A measure to split California into three separate states has been added to the November ballot.

Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper’s measure has reached the number of certified signatures needed to be added. According to the secretary of state’s site, the measure needed 365,880 signatures and had gathered 419,462 valid signatures by Tuesday.

The measure would cut Northern California off just north of Fresno, keeping coastal California to Los Angeles as its own state and spinning inland Southern California and San Diego off into a third.

See below for the total number of signatures collected in each California county.