Simone is in studio with Jeni Lambertson, founder/CEO of female-first recruitment agency the constellations, chatting about the importance of changing the wage gap. Jeni's company focuses on placing top female talent in future forward companies.
Closing the Wage Gap
-
More Black Women Are Running Startups, But Funding Still Lags
-
Minimum Wage Won’t Let You Afford a 2-bedroom Rental Anywhere In The U.S., Report Says
-
The Case for Raising the Minimum Wage Keeps Getting Stronger
-
Court: Women Can’t Be Paid Less Than Men Based on Past Wages
-
Unemployment is Below 4% for the First Time Since 2000
-
-
The 15 Highest Paying Jobs That Don’t Require an Advanced Degree
-
US Job Openings Soar to Record High of 6.3 Million
-
Graduation Week at FOX40!
-
University of California Nurses, Medical Workers Join Strike
-
America May Soon Face its Biggest Labor Strike in Decades
-
-
Revlon Names Its First Female CEO in Its 86-Year History
-
‘Ocean’s 8’ Opens With Franchise-Best $41.5M to Top Weekend
-
For the First Time in 226 Years, Woman to Lead the NYSE