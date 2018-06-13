Deaths of Brother, Sister in Senior Community Ruled Homicides

MODESTO — On Wednesday, the Modesto Police Department reports a brother and sister living in a Modesto senior community were murdered.

On June 5, a repairman found the bodies of 69-year-old John Parodi and 59-year-old Debra Parodi.

Investigators initially said their deaths were suspicious in nature.

Neighbors told FOX40 John Parodi had been living at the mobile home park for around four years and his sister had recently moved in with him.

The police department is not releasing a cause of death at this time and did not provide any suspect information.