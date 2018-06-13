Eat Popular Summer Foods Without Getting Sick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some of the best parts of summer are edible, however indulging in the season’s most popular foods at picnics, barbecues and on boardwalks can lead to trouble when it comes to your health. Felicia Stoler, registered dietitian nutritionist and author of “Living Skinny in Fat Genes” says people tend to overindulge in popular summer foods like ice cream, hot dogs, citrus fruits, red wine and cheese, because they are more readily available and it seems like everyone else is partaking in them too. She says this is why reactions to food sensitivities increase during this season and will show your audience what causes these reactions resulting in unwanted flare-ups that are real summer spoilers.

