SACRAMENTO -- Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire in Sacramento Wednesday.

The blaze spread to two homes on Breckenwood Way near the American River, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

A firefighter sustained a burn injury to one of his hands and was hospitalized.

At least 10 people were displaced as a result of the fire.

UPDATE ** A firefighter from @metrofirepio #Sacmetrofire was injured while fighting the multiple house fires on Breckenwood Way in @TheCityofSac . The Firefighter has been transported to The local Tatiana hospital with a burn injury to one of his hands. pic.twitter.com/TzfIOIdqrA — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 14, 2018

