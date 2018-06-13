How to Simplify Your Life with “The Cloud”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of us have heard of "the cloud" but very few of us know what it is. At 6:45 a.m., Paul is going to chat with the CEO of Bensinger Consulting, Ed Bensinger, about "the cloud" and how to use it.

Mistakes to Avoid in the Cloud:

Using public wifi to access the cloud

Storing passwords, cc# and other confidential info in the cloud

Treating the cloud like it can never disappear

Stay SURE in the Cloud

Secure passwords

Use only one cloud service

Redundant backup

Encrypted data transmission & storage

Rightscale.com survey: “95% of respondents use cloud services,” including Jennifer Lawrence and Pippa Middleton, both of whom had their personal photos stolen off the cloud by hackers. According to Ed Bensinger, author of IT Solutions for Your Business, "Most people Use the cloud for email, but they don't understand or get the most that they could out of cloud computing on services like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive by Microsoft or even iCloud."