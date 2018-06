NORTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento homicide detectives launched an investigation Wednesday after a man was found dead in North Sacramento.

A passerby found the man near Northgate Boulevard and Highway 160 just after 2 p.m.

Officers determined the man’s death was suspicious in nature and homicide detectives took over the case.

The police department reports no motive has been determined in the man’s murder.

Stay with FOX40 News for more updates on this developing investigation.