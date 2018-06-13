Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Filed after Coworkers at Natomas Warehouse Built ‘White Only’ Cardboard Fort

NATOMAS — A Utah-based energy company is facing a racial discrimination lawsuit from a former employee of its Natomas warehouse.

Teshawn Soloman and his attorneys say he was targeted with racist language and felt threatened while working at Vivint Solar’s facility in Natomas.

Soloman, who is black, says he was called racial slurs. He added that one day, he walked in to find coworkers from another department had built a “white only” cardboard fort.

Soloman’s attorney, Corey Bennett, says nothing was done when he took photos to the regional manager.

“He was regularly targeted with the N-word by coworkers, he was targeted with various racial slurs, suggestions, comments,” Bennett told FOX40. “This lawsuit is about addressing what is clearly a culture that not only ignores but tacitly condones and encourages (that behavior).”

Soloman says he felt isolated and terrified to go to work.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Sacramento County Superior Court.

Vivint Solar called the incident “isolated” and released a statement Tuesday evening: