Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus Presents ‘Think Pink!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is outside enjoying the sound of the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus. The men are preparing for their upcoming "Think Pink" show where they will be “Singing for the Cure” at three special performances slated for June 15 — 16 at C.K. McClatchy High School. Song selections will be meaningful to audience members experiencing cancer and typically upbeat for those who simply love the Chorus’s sound.

Show Dates are Friday, June 15 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 16 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. A portion of the Think Pink! ticket sales will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation. To purchase tickets, visit: sacgaymenschorus.org.