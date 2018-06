Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio with local psychiatrist Dr. Maria Koshy talking about how to recognize signs of depression in you loved ones and how to bring it up if you're concerned.

You are not alone. If you feel extreme distress, you can call 1-800-273-8255, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, to speak with someone who will provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you want to learn how to help someone in crisis, you can call the same number.

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/