5 Shot at Union City Funeral Home

UNION CITY — The Union City Police Department reports five people were shot at a funeral home Thursday night.

Around 7 p.m., officers were called to the Chapel of the Chimes on Mission Boulevard. Once they arrived they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the police department, two more victims were later found.

Police do not know the conditions of the five victims.

Investigators do not currently have any suspect information and do not know of any motive.

The northbound lanes of Mission Boulevard were closed off Thursday night as officials investigated the shooting.

