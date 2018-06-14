Juvenile Killed, 4 Injured in Shooting Near Tracy Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- A juvenile was killed in a Thursday night shooting in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Several shots were fired on West 6th Street near Tracy Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

Four other people, two of them also minors, were also hit by the gunfire and injured. Their conditions have not been reported.

At this time, there is no suspect information as of Thursday at 11 p.m. The police department has not reported the events leading up to the deadly shooting.

