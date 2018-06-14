Cowgirl Tricks at the San Joaquin County Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cowgirl Tricks is a tongue-in-cheek vaudeville-style comedic bonanza of trick roping, whip cracking, music, magic, audience participation and lots of kooky cowgirl shenanigans, perfect for the whole family! Dubbed "America’s Funniest Cowgirl”, Karen Quest has been blazing a trail since 1998 with her one-woman award-winning original comedy act, Cowgirl Tricks. Skillful trick roping, impressive whip cracking, outstanding audience rapport and improvisational kooky cowgirl shenanigans have proven wildly popular at domestic and international venues for audiences of all ages. A former circus girl with a B.A. in Theatre from California State University at Northridge, juggling, clowning, acrobatics, fire-eating, unicycling, and stunt work, Karen brings with her expertise and decades of experience performing for family audiences at state and county fairs, festivals domestically in more in 25 states and internationally in 10 countries.

San Joaquin County Fair

Thursday-Sunday

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

1658 S Airport Way, Stockton

(209) 466-5041

SanJoaquinFairgrounds.com/Fair