Police Investigate after Finding Woman’s Body in Fairfield Creek

Update: Police have identified the woman as 53-year-old Brenda Joy Hudson from Vallejo.

FAIRFIELD -- Police responded to a creek in Fairfield when a citizen called 911 to report seeing a body floating in the water.

The citizen was riding a train through town Thursday around 9 a.m. when they saw the body near the tracks, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Officers arrived at Union Avenue and found a woman's body floating face down in the water.

The police department reports the woman appears to be between 30 and 40 years old. She was unclothed when she was found.

Investigators found no signs of trauma and no evidence of foul play. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.