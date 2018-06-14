Sacramento Could Gain an MLS Team Before the Next Round of Expansion

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento may not have to wait until the next round of expansion to get a Major League Soccer team.

There is speculation the Columbus Crew franchise could move here — that’s if their plan to relocate to Austin, Texas doesn’t work out.

The owner of Crew is planning to move his team before next season because he says Columbus doesn’t support it.

The team has been working with Austin, but reporting in their local newspaper indicates the city is concerned about a tight time frame as well as infrastructure costs.

This could open the door for Sacramento.

Meanwhile, Republic FC is still working to recruit new money.

According to open records released on the city’s website — text messages with the mayor’s office indicate the city has recruited several investment groups, including one led by billionaire Ron Burkle and another led by east coast real estate investors, which may include former kings player Omri Casspi.

Sac Republic FC released the following statement: