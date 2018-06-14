Sacramento Officer Shoots, Kills Dog at Suspects’ Home

SACRAMENTO — An officer shot and killed a dog Thursday at a South Sacramento home.

The Sacramento Police Department’s Marijuana Enforcement Team was attempting to serve a search warrant at a home on Vallecitos Way, near Sun River Drive, when a resident ran from them.

Officers followed the resident to the backyard, where they came across multiple, aggressive dogs, according to the police department. Officers fired non-lethal beanbags at the dogs and they backed down.

However, police report one dog charged at them again and was fatally shot by one of the officers.

Residents at the home were arrested, according to Gina Knepp with Sacramento Animal Control.

The police department is still investigating the incident.