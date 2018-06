Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO -- The City of Sacramento is getting a new courthouse, one that Mayor Darrell Steinberg says is much needed.

The $460 million to build it came from the state budget and not from the city. Steinberg said Thursday was a case where persistence paid off.

The new 17-story building would be at The Railyards and could open in 2023.

The current Sacramento Superior Courthouse is more than 50 years old.