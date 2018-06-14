Videos Show Masked Suspects Trying to Set Fire to Tulare School’s Flags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULARE -- Two suspects were caught on camera trying to set fire to a Tulare high school's American and California flags.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office posted the video of the masked suspects lowering the flags at Accelerated Charter High School on Sunday.

The surveillance footage shows the two attempting to set the flags on fire. When they're unsuccessful they run from the school.

Two other people are seen watching them from afar before running off in the distance.

Both flags have been replaced.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the sheriff's office.