Your Weekend, June 14

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a list of events to fill your weekend.
Davis Music Fest 8
Downtown Davis
Fri 5pm-10pm; Sat 3pm-Midnight; Sun 10am-7pm
Sacramento French Film Festival
Crest Theatre
Fri 7:30pm-11pm; Sat 11am~Midnight; Sun 10:45am-~11pm
R Street Get Down
R Street Corridor
Sat Noon-8pm
Front Street Brewfest
Front Street Animal Shelter
Sat Noon-5pm
The Genius of Balanchine
The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts
Thurs-Sat 7:30pm; Sun 2pm
Paragary's Midtown
Ink Eats and Drinks