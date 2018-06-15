Food, Dance and Art all Part of Fundraiser for Guatemalans Affected by the Volcano of Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Months before Volcan de Fuego, the Volcano of fire, wreaked this havoc on Guatemala, Wendy Aguilar was in the country and saw the potential threat with her own eyes.

“I did see the lava coming down at night you could see it. I thought to myself I hope it never becomes more than this. And it did,” said Aguilar.

Now over 100 people are dead, 200 more are missing. And Aguilar wants to do something about it.

“These are people who are already very humble, so they have very little as it is, that’s why the desperately need this help,” stated Aguilar.

That’s where the artwork comes in.

Friday at Casa de Español in downtown Sacramento, local organizations came together to raise money for disaster relief. There was live music, dancing and Salsa and Bachata lessons from Black Ivy dance company. As well as food, drinks and Guatemalan art for auction.

“These are donations from a local artist who happens to be from Guatemala, this is what I want to do, return the smile to her face, said Aguilar who was referring to a painting.

And the smiles of thousands of others recovering from the disaster at the Volcano of Fire.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.