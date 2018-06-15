Man Rolls His Car Into a Canal, Law Enforcement Saves Him From Drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUSA COUNTY -- There was nothing special about their Wednesday morning shift.

For sergeant Jarrod Hughes with the Colusa Police Department, “it's just another day.”

That was until Hughes and officer David Jackson got a call where Hughes says “they could hear somebody in the cab of the truck and it was underwater, upside down.”

The CHP says a driver drove off Maxwell Road and flipped into a Williams canal around 1 a.m.

A 60-year-old man was stuck inside. Hughes and Jackson were nearby and knew right away what they had to do.

“We took some of our equipment off and officer Jackson hit the window and busted the window out,” said Hughes.

Hughes says the cab of the truck was filled with water and the man inside was alive but weak.

“He held his hand out we pulled him out, put him around our necks and shoulders and carried him out,” stated Hughes.

The car was underwater for at least a few minutes when they got there according to Hughes.

By jumping in the canal and smashing the window, they saved the man's life.

“You know, he can live another day to see his family,” said Hughes.

Don't think about calling Hughes or his partner a hero; like Hughes said, It was just another day.

“Just something we do, we sign up to do it,” said Hughes.