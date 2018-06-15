Quarry Park Adventures, First of its Kind, Delayed Due to Money Issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- It's being billed as the only adventure park like it in the world. We're talking about Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin, equipped with zip lines, repelling walls and all sorts of extreme experiences. However, the park’s opening has been delayed.

FOX40 heard that it will take more than $1 million to finish things.

The opening of the park has been delayed until the end of summer.

It is going to be a huge economic driver for the city of Rocklin when it finally opens.

It was supposed to open Memorial Day weekend but at this week’s city council meeting, it was revealed that a lot of money was still needed to finish the project.

Just looking down on it all here in the middle of June, above the 5-and-a-half-acre theme park site in Rocklin's quarry district, you can get a good sense right away at how this place will attract more than 130 thousand visitors per year.

Philip Macdougall of Quarry Park Adventures says “it is almost there. This has been a work in progress for a couple of years, and we are in the bottom of the 9th. Everything is almost done.”

Attractions almost ready include over 2-thousand feet of zip lines, a kid cove, paddle boats, a 3-story aerial challenge, a free-fall bungee jump and wall-walking around the inside of the quarry.

“Worst-case scenario, we'll be done by the end of august. But look, we are almost there. Something that is unique, something that there is only one of in the world, we want to make sure it is done right. We want to make sure the quality and safety issues are addressed, and we are almost there,” said Macdougall.

The project, which was first slated for a Memorial Day weekend grand opening, now has an official opening date of August 31st.

The reason for the 3-month delay is two-fold.

Timelines have been extended and costs now will exceed the initial budget what was supposed to be a $12 million investment by the city.

Michael Young, from the city of Rocklin said “there is no template for building an adventure park with zip lines and rock climbing in a 100 year old granite quarry pit with 70 or 80 foot high walls.”

This past Tuesday the city asked for an additional $1.15 million to complete the project and have the park open by the end of August.

The biggest concern regarding the additional money was for the food services structure and bathroom facilities to be finished.

Something that is still up in the air at this point.

“We will have food, we will have bathrooms. But it might be food trucks and some really nice portable bathrooms at that point,” stated Young.

Macdougall states that “there is still some issues that need to be resolved, but it's my understanding that we will be fully operational to provide food for the people who come through and utilize all of our services and that will come about by the end of August.”

But now it's up to the city council to approve the additional million-plus to finish the theme park.

Something that, at this point, probably won't happen until early July.

“We wish it had gone a little faster. These are unforeseen things that came about. No one wants to even spend more than 1 dollar, let alone the figure you mentioned. Yet, there have been a lot of obstacles, a lot of challenges, and we've worked through them all and we'll work through this one as well,” Macdougall said.

Quarry Park Adventures is actually hosting a concert at the amphitheater Saturday night for their season-pass holders.

About 1,500 or so will be here for the concert and a special VIP tour of the theme park.

