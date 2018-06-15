Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the green room with artist Alison Kenyon as she creates a mythical creature right before our eyes. Alison and Brian Jones can be found at Sac Creature Con this weekend at the Scottish Rite Center June 16 and 17.

Sinister Creature Con will offer a unique behind-the-scenes look into horror films both past and present and will host some of the stars that made the horror genre what it is today including Friday the 13th's Steve Dash and Thom Matthews, The Exorcist’s Linda Blair, and Nightmare on Elm Street’s Lisa Wilcox. This is the only convention of its kind that combines the nostalgic and contemporary art of making the intangible creatures of our favorite films real through makeup application and artistic fabrication. This event will also feature Academy Award winning make-up artist, Tami Lane, Emmy Award winning make-up artist, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Hollywood film legend, Paul Sorvino, and 80's icon, C Thomas Howell.