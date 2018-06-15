Teppanyaki2go at the Front Street Brewfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is outside getting a look at what Teppanyaki2go will be preparing for guests at the Front Street Brewfest this weekend. Food truck owners,Mike Mabutas and Denise Sternl, are not only excited about serving teppanyaki but also about being able to support a good cause.

The block party inaugural event is set to take place on June 16 at the Front Street Animal Shelter and will benefit the shelter.

The 21+ event will highlight 40 regional breweries and local food trucks.