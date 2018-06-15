Tracy Woman Recounts Her Last Moment Speaking to Her Grandson After He Was Shot, Killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- A Tracy teen was killed and four others injured after being shot near railroad tracks on Thursday evening. FOX40 spoke with the grandmother of the victim who says he was only 15-years-old.

Emilio Almanza’s grandmother says she was at work when a neighbor called to tell her that Emilio had been hurt, and when she arrived at home, she never expected to find the boy she’d raised since he was a 1-year-old to be gone.

When Margarita Perez left for work Thursday, she didn’t know she’d be speaking to her 15-year old-grandson Emilio Gerardo Enriquez Almanza for the last time.

“He asked ‘can I borrow your keys so I can get the charcoal, I want to make carne asada,’” recounted Perez.

With Emilio’s aunt, Alondra Valenzuela serving as an interpreter, Margarita recalled getting a call from a neighbor as she was heading home from work, saying Emilio was hurt.

“When she came home over at the intersection, they wouldn’t let her come in. It was all blocked. They wouldn’t let her see him,” translated Valenzuela for Perez.

Tracy police say five people were shot around 7:30 Thursday evening on West 6th Street near Tracy Boulevard. Emilio died from his injuries, the four others, two of them also juveniles, sustained injuries but were expected to survive. Tracy police have not released any suspect information or possible motive why the shooting took place and say the investigation is ongoing.

Perez says shots had been fired up the street a few days prior, but believed Emilio was not the target. Now she is left remembering the teen, who she had raised along with Emilio’s older brother.

“Just deeply sad. Very, very sad,” stated Perez as translated by Valenzuela.

“She raised them and they used to call her mom…they loved her and she loved them,” said Valenzuela.

The family has planned a candlelight vigil at the end of West 6th Street and Tracy Boulevard tonight at 8 p.m. There is also a GoFundMe set up if you’d like to donate to the family.