Woman Arrested in Stockton Armed Carjacking

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton arrested a woman they say carjacked someone at gunpoint Thursday night along Quail Lakes Drive.

Investigators say 50-year-old Elizabeth Antonio Perrott approached a woman around 9:45 p.m., flashed a handgun and ordered the woman out of her car.

Perrott drove away in the woman’s car, police said, and was found a short time later by the woman’s friends.

According to investigators, the woman’s friends confronted Perrott, who then fired a BB gun at them. The group was able to hold Perrott until officers arrived, police said.

No one was reported injured.

Perrott was arrested for carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.