Police Cruiser Collides With a Pickup Truck on 16th Street

SACRAMENTO -- According to multiple reports, a Sacramento Police cruiser was headed west when it entered traffic on 16th street right where 16th becomes Highway 160 and collided with a pickup truck.

“It sounded like a boom sound,” said Earl Hopkins as he described the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck walked away, the Sacramento police officer, though injured, was able to notify dispatchers he needed help by keying his microphone.

Sacramento Police Officer involved in a crash with a civilian’s pickup truck. Officer hospitalized in stable condition. Traffic around 160/16th Street and Richards Boulevard north of downtown severely impacted. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/V7pjgdk0LW — Ben Deci (@BenDeciFox40) June 17, 2018

“You key your mic, there’s basically a touch in the microphone. The microphone was touched and there were no words coming into the microphone. So, it was obviously very concerning,” said Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler.

As the witness FOX40 spoke with described it, the police cruiser didn’t appear to be responding to a call at the time of the accident.

“No, he didn’t have these lights on. He just came out. When you go out, you should have lights on,” stated Hopkins.

FOX40 was at the scene and watched as police gave the driver of the pickup truck a field sobriety test.

“At this point, the information we have, we do not believe drugs or alcohol are involved,” said Vance.